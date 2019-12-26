Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.70. Clearone shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,135 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Clearone alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.