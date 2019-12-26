Zippie (ZIPT) Market Cap Hits $879,355.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Zippie has a market cap of $879,355.00 and $7,702.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 171.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

