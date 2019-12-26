Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $716,586.00 and $69.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

