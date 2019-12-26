Mercury (MER) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market cap of $244,957.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.