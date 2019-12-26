SaluS Market Cap Reaches $5.43 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00074164 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $10,094.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062724 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085577 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.64 or 1.00339715 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

