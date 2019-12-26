Social Send (SEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $107,802.00 and $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Social Send has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,699,068 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

