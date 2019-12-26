GeyserCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9,123.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $9,123.00 and $20.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,158,777 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,757 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

