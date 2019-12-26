Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,174,840 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

