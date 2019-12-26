InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,032.00 and $209.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00543378 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000790 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,078,976 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.