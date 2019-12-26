ClearPoll Price Reaches $0.0109 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $76,403.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

