Brokerages Set TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target at $226.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

