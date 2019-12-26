InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.