Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $7.70 Average PT from Analysts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

INVE opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

