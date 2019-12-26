Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $7.70 Average PT from Analysts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
INVE opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.
