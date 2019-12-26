Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $27.00

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.29. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

