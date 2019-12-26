Analysts Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $6.20

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.25. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at $445,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

