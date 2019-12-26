Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have commented on TBI. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Trueblue has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trueblue by 1,319.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,685,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 160,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 105,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trueblue by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

