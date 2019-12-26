Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 89,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,316.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $339,165.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

