Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $35.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,589,000 after buying an additional 193,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,804,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,666,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,057,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

