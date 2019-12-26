Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

SPPI stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

