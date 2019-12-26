Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9093 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $121.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

