Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.