Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.15.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

