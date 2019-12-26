National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

TSE:NA opened at C$72.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$54.75 and a one year high of C$73.22.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9699995 EPS for the current year.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lowered National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

In related news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total transaction of C$562,770.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,488.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

