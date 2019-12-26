Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.74 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.27.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

