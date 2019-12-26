MFA FINL INC/SH to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.