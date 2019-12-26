China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Announces $0.13 Annual Dividend

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

China Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years.

China Fund stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. China Fund has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

