Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Condor Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -3,900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CDOR stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

