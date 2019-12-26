Limoneira Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

