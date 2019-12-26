Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HNW stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

