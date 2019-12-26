Support.com, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Support.com stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 605,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.