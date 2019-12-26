ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $53.68.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

