Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Navistar International posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 434,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 66.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 167.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

