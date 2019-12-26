ZeuxCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $662,688.00 and $145.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.05959981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023977 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.