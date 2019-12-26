Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $61,020.00 and $157.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

