ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $9,226.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00550586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

