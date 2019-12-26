WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Liqui. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $378.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

