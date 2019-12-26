MinexCoin (MNX) Price Tops $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $281,248.00 and approximately $42,521.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,509,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,478 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

