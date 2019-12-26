Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Chiliz has a market cap of $28.27 million and $1.60 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

