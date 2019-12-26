Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $98,641.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,245.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.01738185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.02572300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00550586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00630646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00382027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,051,776,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,143,530,449 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

