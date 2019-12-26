Stakinglab (LABX) Hits Market Cap of $29,381.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $29,381.00 and $935.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,999,854 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

