Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

KRO opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.07. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

