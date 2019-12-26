Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.32). Viewray posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Viewray has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Viewray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.