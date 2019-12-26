SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,338,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,624 shares of company stock worth $10,443,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $90.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.