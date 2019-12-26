Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $18.00

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

