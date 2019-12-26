Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.28 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cardinal Health by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 197,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

