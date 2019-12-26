CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $113.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 194.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,934,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $110.39 on Monday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

