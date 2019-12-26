Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WEED shares. Laurentian set a C$26.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of WEED opened at C$26.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.23 and a 12-month high of C$70.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

