ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.43

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $25.73. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1832 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
