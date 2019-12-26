ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.43

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $25.73. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1832 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

