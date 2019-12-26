Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.54 and traded as high as $69.26. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 576 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.