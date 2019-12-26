Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.20. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 28,391 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,186,000 after buying an additional 588,921 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 621,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 543,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.